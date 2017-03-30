Celebrity-student profiles: Elon Musk and Ike Lehman

PHIL LONGENECKER

Funnies Editor

philipl4@goshen.edu

Celebrity Spotlight:

Elon Musk: a man so admired in America that I’ve decided to start a new line of cologne, Elon’s Musk. For those of you who aren’t familiar, he’s a real-world Tony Stark (aka Iron Man). For those of you who aren’t familiar with Tony Stark, he’s a real superhero, compared to others like Thor, Superman or Vision. Unlike those three, Tony and Elon are actually believable characters that aren’t virtually invincible overpowered gods with cliché backstories, but I digress.

Elon Musk is the cofounder of Paypal and Solar City and is the CEO of Space X and Tesla. What does that mean? It means he’s a certified genius who is simultaneously transitioning the world away from fossil fuels and pioneering space travel and doing it in the coolest way possible. Next year he’ll send two people to the moon and back, and just this week announced his plans for his new company, Neuralink, which will work to bridge artificially intelligent computers with the human brain.

I’ll admit that he seems to be starting to disobey the laws of physics, which makes him just a little unbelievable, but his lovable South African-Canadian accent brings him back to down to Earth again.

Student Spotlight:

Ike Lehman: a man so likeable his name rhymes with ‘like.’ He prefers the rocket science and electrical engineering to be communicated to him in Lehman’s terms. For those of you not familiar, he’s the bullpen catcher on the baseball team. For those not familiar with the baseball team, he’s the roommate, friend and personal hype man of record smashing star pitcher Michael Walker, who ironically throws more strikeouts than walks, to the surprised dismay of his opponents.

Ike Lehman is a guitar playing, fun loving exercise science major who helps keep seniors at Greencroft stay physically fit and healthy.

What does that mean? It means he’s a certified humanitarian who is simultaneously putting his schooling to practice, while also giving back to his community and doing it in the coolest way possible. Next year he’ll meet up with our returning friend Chris Moon, and just this week announced his plans to buy a new dog, yet unnamed, “probably off Craigslist.”

I’ll admit he does disobey the laws in our house surrounding dirty dishes, but his lovable cackle and Goodwill/unsigned musician wardrobe style brings him back into our good books everyday.