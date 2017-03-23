This article is about nothing

PHIL LONGENECKER

Funnies Editor

philip14@goshen.edu

I’ve been further even more decided to use even go need to do look more as anyone can. Can you really be far even as decided half as much to use go wish for that? My guess is that when one really been far even as decided once to use even go want, it is then that he has really been far even as decided to use even go want to do look more like.

When I tried reading that for the first time, I thought I was having a stroke. My little brother asked me to help him understand the meaning of a passage, and the big brother in me jumped at the chance to prove my intellectual superiority over him. He took great joy in the face I made as my brain slowly combusted. In all seriousness, read that passage to your friend and ask them what they think.

Here’s why it’s funny. It’s funny because just when you think you understand what the passage is saying, it suddenly changes and you go back to being confused again!

Woah… Is this passage a metaphor for life? Think about it – you leave college thinking, “Words? Oh yeah, I understand words.” But then a little more life happens and the next thing you know you’re staring at it saying, “I don’t understand any of this!” It’s almost as if this passage, in saying nothing, says everything, you know?

^HA. Metaphor for life? Boooooo! No, its not. Not funny, I mean. The passage is not funny in itself. Seeing people’s minds break – as they look for meaning where meaning is not – that is funny.