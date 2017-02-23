Five track records broken at Indiana Wesleyan

SETH WESMAN

Sports Editor

sawesman@goshen.edu

In a season that has been highlighted by school records falling on a seemingly weekly basis, the Crossroads League Invitational was no different for the Goshen College indoor track team. Five new school records were set over the two days of events at Indiana Wesleyan University.

The Goshen women saw records in the 200 meter and the 4×800 relay fall when Caitlin Hughey, a junior, broke her own school record in the 200 with a time of 27.84 and the relay team of Nora Rangel, Chelsea Foster, first-years, Jill Steinmetz and Lena Charles, juniors, ran a 10:03.46 to shave 18 seconds off the previous record. Hughey’s time was enough for an eighth place finish and the relay team grabbed fourth place.

The Leafs also got individual top-10 finishes from Foster, Steinmetz, Hughey, Rangel and Charles, as well as top-15 results from Hughey, Ginyce Haywood, a senior, Mara Beck, a sophomore, and Jenae Stutzman, a first-year.

Goshen’s men saw a trio of marks fall with two of them being relay records. The 4×800 of Steven Cranston, first-year, Darius Rawlins, Abe Medellin, sophomores, and Luke Graber, senior, ran a 7:56.63 which was good enough for a second-place finish and a new school record.

The distance medley relay of Cranston, Medellin, Graber, and Ryan Smith, senior, grabbed fifth place and also set a school mark with a time of 10:31.60. Lindon McDonald, first-year, broke his own record in the 60 meter yet again, this time with a mark of 7.13.

GC’s men also got top-10 finishes from McDonald, Cranston, Graber, Chris Ubaldo, a first-year, and the 4×400 relay team.

The weekend’s meet saw Goshen’s indoor track season come to a close, but seven Maple Leafs will compete at the NAIA Indoor National Championships in Johnson City, Tennessee, set to begin on Mar. 2 and run through Mar. 4.