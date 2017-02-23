Basketball seasons come to a close at Marian

CHANDLER INGLE

Staff Writer

cmingle@goshen.edu

Alyson Prigge, a first-year, scored a career high 17 points and grabbed nine rebounds Tuesday evening as the Goshen College women’s basketball team fell to fourth-ranked Marian University 82-54 in the first round of the Crossroads League Tournament.

Three days removed from an 86-51 defeat at the hands of the same Marian team, the injury stricken and short-handed Maple Leafs simply could not crack the defending NAIA National Champions and No. 1 seed in this year’s CL Tournament. It was an eerily similar story for the Leafs as they failed to knock down shots and struggled to take care of the ball.

Goshen finished the evening shooting just 35.2 percent from the floor compared to 54.2 percent from the Knights. Led by 19 points from Jessica Almeida, Marian finished the contest with four double-digit scorers. The Knight’s also ramped up the pressure defensively to force the Leafs into 18 turnovers.

The game was off to an equal start in the first few minutes, but a quick 14-point run by the Knights to end the frame set the tone for the remainder of the evening.

Goshen had a glimpse of hope present itself in the second quarter as they cut the lead to just six points, after finding a spark and piecing together a 12-3 run. The Leafs outscored the Knights 22-19 in the frame to cut the lead to 44-32 at the half. But Marian countered with a hot start to the third quarter and never looked back as they put the game away by outpacing the eighth seeded Maple Leafs to the tune of a 38-22 advantage in the second half.

Donnae Lipinski, a first-year, also finished the season with a career high by scoring 11 points. Lipinksi also pulled down six rebounds and led all players with three blocked shots. Sophia Sears, a senior, finished her career by scoring 10 points and led all players with eight assists. Her 10 points pushed her into ninth place in GC scoring history. Sears also penciled herself in at fourth place in career assists with 427.

The Goshen College men also took to the court for the final time this season in a 78-74 defeat to Marian on Saturday afternoon. Billy Geschke, a junior, and Christian Grider, a junior, paced the Leafs with 20 and 17 points respectively.

It was a tale of two halves for the visiting Maple Leafs as they jumped to a 38-27 lead in the opening stanza, but allowed the Knights to catch fire late and were outscored 51-36 in the second half. Xavier Newson, a senior, finished his collegiate career with his 26th double-figure scoring game of the season with 11 points.

Alhassan Barrie, a sophomore, led all players with eight rebounds; Goshen was outrebounded 37 to 36. Devin Heath-Granger jumped to fourth place on GC’s all-time assist list with a game high nine.

Goshen’s women finished the season with a record of 13-18, 7-11 Crossroads League and the men finished at 10-20, 3-15 Crossroads League.