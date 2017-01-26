enFocus provides fellowship opportunity

JORDAN WAIDELICH

Associate Editor

jrwaidelich@goshen.edu

For seniors graduating in the spring without any plans for next year, enFocus is offering a number of fellowship positions.

Located in South Bend, enFocus is a product of the University of Notre Dame and the Lilly Endowment, the same funds that the Pathways to Career Program uses. Fellows with enFocus would be assigned a one-year consulting role within the non-profit, for-profit or public sectors. The fellowship is a paid position.

On Jan. 23, representatives of enFocus shared with students on campus about the fellowship opportunities, including business analysis, process improvement and technology implementation.

Fellows with enFocus would use 70 percent of their time working with clients that are assigned and 30 percent of their time would be used on a community initiative of their choice.

Michelle Horning, professor of accounting, says that this is a great opportunity for seniors.

“I am impressed with enFocus’ model for providing new college graduates with the project opportunities that will build skills and a resume that will launch the graduate to a next step after the Fellowship,” she said. “This one-year program is an excellent way to develop some expertise while figuring out what to do next with their career.”

They are looking for applicants with adaptability, someone who’s “comfortable in uncomfortable situations.” The ideal applicant would have the ability to learn in an unfamiliar environment, have a passion for making change in the community and be comfortable learning new skills.

While some technical skills and knowledge of high-level statistics are helpful, just being able to learn different skills would be a good start.

Although fellows are given a certain level of independence, enFocus provides mentors to help guide fellows through challenges. A project team structure is set up with a senior fellow as the overall manager. The first-year fellow takes the lead on interacting with the client, and interns help wherever needed.

“enFocus’ Fellowship Program allows new graduates to work with organizations in Northern Indiana that are doing innovative and interesting things,” Horning says. “It empowers new graduates to immediately contribute their knowledge and skills to projects for clients, which is an excellent way to build a resume for the next step in a career.”

While there is no hard deadline for applications, all applications should be in by late April-early May so they can start the interview process. Fellowships would run from August 2017 to June 2018.