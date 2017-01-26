Leafs suffer loss to Indiana Wesleyan

SETH WESMAN

Sports Editor

The Goshen College women’s basketball team was unable to overcome a slow start Wednesday night, eventually falling on the road to Indiana Wesleyan University 60-32.

The Maple Leafs were held without a field goal through most of the first half before Gabby Williams, a senior, recorded Goshen’s first basket from the field. Goshen was only able to muster 10 first half points and IWU took a 29-10 lead into the halftime break. Despite a better offensive output in the second half, the Maple Leafs ended the game with a 18.52 shooting percentage from the floor. The Wildcats were able to shake off their own slow start to score 42 points throughout the second and third quarters on their way to the victory.

Offensively Goshen was led by Caitlyn O’Neal, a junior, who had a team-high eight points. Lynnia Noel, a senior, Sophia Sears, a senior, and Williams each scored five points apiece. Noel also recorded a game-high 11 rebounds, with Williams grabbing seven boards of her own.

With the loss Goshen sees its record fall to 12-11 (6-5 in conference) on the season. The Leafs will look to snap their two game skid on Saturday when they host conference opponent Grace College on Saturday afternoon. The game is scheduled to begin at 3:00 p.m. with the Goshen men hosting Grace at 1:00 p.m.