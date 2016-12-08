For the Record

JORDAN WAIDELICH

Editor-in-Chief

jrwaidelich@goshen.edu

Well Goshen College, here we are. This is issue number 12, and my final issue as the editor-in-chief of The Record.

You might be thinking “But won’t you do this next semester?”

No, I will no longer be the editor-in-chief; Maddie Birky will be in charge next semester.

Let’s keep moving on.

To be honest, I felt like this day was never going to come. As the semester started, I was nervously wringing my hands, wondering who put me in charge of a newspaper, and 12 issues seemed daunting. I didn’t think there was any way I could possibly pull this off without someone noticing that I had no idea what I was doing.

But I did. And I think I finally got the hang of it.

Being the editor-in-chief was a lot more work (and a lot more stressful) than I could have imagined, but it also turned out to be a lot more rewarding than I thought it would be.

After my first Record was printed and delivered, I couldn’t stop looking at it because I was so in awe. I had no idea that so much hard work could look that official.

Now I’d like to think that I had some kind of big epiphany that really defines my semester as editor-in-chief, but alas, nothing of the sort.

Although, I did write more funnies articles this year than I planned on, and I think (hope) people actually laughed. I suppose you could count that as a big moment.

But I still have a few things I’d like to say.

First of all, I want to thank the Goshen College community. Thank you for allowing me to serve in this position and for giving me the space to share my thoughts and opinions each week.

Next, I’d like to thank my staff. Without them, there’s no way I would have survived past issue number one. People stepped up and helped make sure that things got done. It’s a lot easier to put out a newspaper when I can trust my team to make things happen.

Lastly, I’d like to thank Duane Stoltzfus. There were plenty of times this semester that I questioned why he suggested that I take this on, but in the end, it’s been a great experience.

So thank you GC.

Now I’m going to go take a nap, or maybe catch up on “Saturday Night Live.” (Donald Trump seems to have a lot to say about it.) Who knows though? The possibilities are endless now that I actually have time!